A pair of weekend fires are being investigated as arson in Kelowna.

Mounties said emergency teams were called out between 4 and 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Springfield Road and Dayton Street.

The flames caused major damage to two businesses.

Images that circulated online show piles of lumber burning outside the RONA, with flames scorching the building.

With few people around, investigators are asking anyone travelling through the area between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. to come forward with any information or video of the area.