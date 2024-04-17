Kelowna RCMP are investigating a single motorcycle collision that took place on April 15, 2024 on Highway 97 at University Way.

At approximately 5:20 p.m., a lone male rider lost control of his red coloured Harley Davidson on the University Way exit ramp from Highway 97. Rider was wearing a dark coloured plaid jacket, black helmet and jeans.

Police are seeking any eye witnesses and dash camera footage of the incident, including any driving behaviour prior to the collision southbound on Highway 97.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference Kelowna RCMP file number 2024-19691.