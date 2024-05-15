Community Safety Unit (CSU) officers were back at it again, conducting a second round of Operation Barcode.

The program, which has become a nationwide success after the Vancouver Police Department first launched it, targets repeat shoplifters by working closely with Loss Prevention Officers (LPO’s) from several retailers over multiple days. By assisting LPO’s with the arrests, uniformed and plain clothes officers are able to intervene and protect them from any violent behaviour sometimes exhibited during these incidents.

CSU officers conducted the operation starting May 7 and ended this round on May 11, a couple days shy of last year’s week-long operation. Despite the shorter time frame, officers and their LPO counterparts delivered significant results including the recovery of just over $6,000 in merchandise.



A total of 34 arrests, 21 criminal charges, 7 store bans, 6 restorative justice referrals and 3 individuals with warrants were also apprehended.

“Our team plays a large role in targeting and reducing property theft in our community and this operation continues to show it’s success,” says Sgt. Scott Powrie of the Community Safety Unit. “Shoplifting remains one of our Crime Severity Index drivers and we will continue these types of initiatives until these figures change and we see more palatable numbers as a community.”