Officers swarmed a downtown restaurant after reports of youth with a gun.

Kelowna RCMP were called at around 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 28 to a restaurant on Bernard Avenue, where six female teenagers were taken into custody.

Mounties sized a replica handgun, a prohibted weapon, pepper spray and booze. The weapons, police said, were not used.

All the female youth were release to their parents and guardians.

No further details will be release, however, police will be recommending criminal charges against one of the girls.

"However, most importantly ensuring they and their families are all receiving the necessary support services needed to assist them in making better decisions," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier Media Relations Officer.