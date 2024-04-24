The starved dachshund was found by a Good Samaritan who was driving his truck to get to mountain bike trails off Postil Road in Kelowna.

As he was unloading his bike from his truck, he noticed a light reflecting off something down the embankment. He went to check it out and noticed a pet carrier. He assumed it was empty but wanted to double-check. Thankfully, he did. Inside was an emaciated dachshund covered in feces and urine whose collar had been looped through the door of the carrier, severely restricting his movement.

“The Good Samaritan and his partner brought the dog to an emergency vet clinic,” says Shannon Paille, manager of the BC SPCA’s Kelowna animal centre. “It really is a miracle the dog was found. The Good Samaritan shared with me that he usually rides much further up the mountain than where he stopped and doesn’t know why he chose to stop there.” Paille adds that she is not sure how much longer the dog would have survived in the cold and wet given the condition he was in. It was obvious he had been down there for quite some time.



Wilfred, as named by BC SPCA staff, was emaciated, dehydrated, anemic and had a puncture through his upper lip as well as scars on his nose. He was treated for the wound on his lip and put on a refeeding plan to help him safely gain weight. He was released from the vet clinic to the BC SPCA’s care once he had stabilized and is currently recovering in a BC SPCA foster home. The Society is paying for all of Wilfred’s veterinary care.



“We have been trying to find Wildred’s owner,” says Paille. “We found a microchip, but it wasn’t registered.” As he is beginning to recover Wilfred’s charming personality is starting to come out. The staff at the BC SPCA and the veterinary clinic where he was treated have all fallen in love with this little fighter. “He is wearing a sweater right now to limit his discomfort and help him stay warm while he gains weight,” says Paille.



She adds that when the Good Samaritans saw a photo of Wilfred on the Kelowna animal centre’s Facebook page, they were relieved to see a sparkle back in his eyes. “They were so scared when they brought him to the vet clinic,” says Paille. “His eyes were so sad. He looked like he had lost hope.”



Wilfred will remain on a refeeding plan under veterinary supervision for the near future and will need follow-up visits to ensure a healthy recovery. It is not known at this time when he will be available for adoption.



Our loyal friends at Petsecure Pet Health Insurance* were so inspired by Wilfred's story that they are matching up to $3,500 in donations towards his care and other animals who need urgent medical help.



If you can help Wilfred and other animals in the BC SPCA’s care, please make a donation at medical.spca.bc.ca.

