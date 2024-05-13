Sunny patios will begin to extend out into the street as part of an early start to the Meet me on Bernard program next week.

Starting Friday, May 17 in the afternoon, Bernard Avenue between Abbott and Water Street will become an open pedestrian corridor until Sept. 5 Learn more at meetmeonbernard.com.

To accommodate the summer-wide initiative, the 200 block of Bernard will be closed to motorists starting at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15. Water Street will remain open to vehicle traffic, as will Lawrence Avenue where it intersects with Abbott as a left turn only. Motorists are advised to watch out for pedestrians and cyclists when crossing Bernard.



Meet me on Bernard timeline:

· May 15: Initial closure of Bernard Avenue (200 block only) from Abbott to Water Street for set-up. All businesses will remain open during set-up.

· May 17: Bernard Avenue (200 block) opens to pedestrians and cyclists in the afternoon.

· June 26: Closure of Bernard Avenue (300 block) from Water to Pandosy Street for set-up. All businesses will remain open during set-up.

· June 28: The 300 block of Meet me on Bernard opens to pedestrians and cyclists in the afternoon.

· September 3: The 200 and 300 blocks of Bernard Avenue remain closed for tear down.

· September 5: Bernard Avenue reopens to regular vehicle traffic by the end of day.

On-street parking will be limited to accommodate extended patios in the 300, 400 and 500 blocks. Signage will be in place. Temporary accessible parking stalls will be in place on cross streets near Bernard Avenue for motorists’ convenience. There will also be designated PayByPhone 15-minute pick-up and drop-off zones along Abbott and Mill Streets. Nightly, from 9 p.m. to midnight, these loading zones will serve as taxi areas.

Bernard Avenue is within walking distance of several parkades in Downtown Kelowna, including the Library Parkade (1360 Ellis), Memorial Parkade (1420 Ellis) and Chapman Parkade (345 Lawrence). All three provide short- and long-term parking options. To view real-time availability, visit kelowna.ca/parking.

Meet me on Bernard is a collaborative initiative promoting vibrancy and connection in the downtown core, learn more at meetmeonbernard.com.