The District of Lake Country will be working on a Lodge Road and Okanagan Rail Trail Improvement Project this spring to enhance active transportation infrastructure and road conditions in the community.

Local traffic ONLY (residents of Lodge Rd plus emergency response, school bus and waste collection vehicles) will be accommodated on Lodge Rd from March 24 to July 1, 2025 during weekday working hours (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.). Please give yourself some extra time to get to your destination and choose your travel route to avoid the Lodge Road construction zone closure. See the attached map and project information sheet for details [PDF/371KB].

Due to the constrained nature of the Lodge Road corridor, full active transportation facilities could not be accommodated within the new road section. As a result, the project incorporates the adjacent Okanagan Rail Trail to provide a safe, all-season, off-road active transportation connection for cyclists and pedestrians. This project was accelerated due to the poor condition of Lodge Road, which requires urgent renewal to maintain safety and functionality for all users.

Please follow the direction of traffic management flag personnel.

Key Components of Project:

Lodge Road (0.83 km, Woodsdale Rd. to Sherman Dr.) Upgrade and replacement of drainage infrastructure, Road structure and pavement renewal, New sidewalks with curb and gutter for pedestrian safety, Sherman Drive intersection realignment to enhance pedestrian visibility, Transit stop improvements, Pedestrian Activated beacons at crossings.

Okanagan Rail Trail (1.67 km, Lodge Rd. to Bonnie Rd.) Paving the existing gravel trail to provide a year-round, road-separated active transportation route. Improved connectivity between Woodsdale, Lodge Road, and Bottom Wood Lake Road corridors.



Lodge Road and Okanagan Rail Trail Improvements - Schedule

March 12 : Public notice to community and project signage posted.

March 19: 6:00 p.m. Neighborhood meeting to introduce the contractor and establish project communications. All interested neighbours are invited to meet at 6:00 p.m. in the parking lot on the east side of the Woodsdale Tennis Courts at the corner of Woodsdale Rd and Oyama Rd.

Detour routes identified and marked prior to construction start.

March 24: Start of Construction.

Transit interruptions: Storm main replacement on Lodge Road will require a transit route #23 interruption on Lodge Road with BC Transit shuttle service provided during a specific portion of the construction period (March 24-April 25). The Bus route #23 will be using a revised routing during the construction project.

Completion Timeline:

Okanagan Rail Trail Paving scheduled to be completed before the May long weekend. (section shown in orange dashed line on map) Lodge Road Construction scheduled to be completed before the July long weekend.



Project Benefits: