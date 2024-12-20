The first portion of Rose Valley Regional Park has reopened to the public since a wildfire tore through it in August 2023.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) said a portion of the Yellow Bell Loop Trail and Bunchgrass Trail are now open to the public.

Repair and reclamation work was underway for 16 months after the McDougall Creek wildfire damaged large portions of the receration area.

Trailhead parking lots at Westlake Road and Starlight Crescent can be used. This portion of the park will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"We know that Rose Valley Regional Park is beloved by so many in our region, including our staff, and we are thrilled to welcome visitors back to select areas of it," Parks Capital Planning and Asset Management Manager, Wayne Darlington, said in a press release.

"This has been, and will continue to be, a lengthy and challenging process.”

The re-opening comes after 664 trees were felled. Several ashpits were also backfileld, alongside other repairs.

Mitigation efforts, including salvage logging, will continue through early 2025, according to the RDCO.

In the spring, replanting of non-trees, like saskatoon berry bushes and snowberry sagebrush, will take place.

Long-term ongoing work to repair and restore the park will continue throughout next year and for years to come.

The regional government said most trails in the park remain closed as they pose extreme hazards like danger trees, ashpits and unstable soil.

Trespassing in the closed areas can result in a $500 fine.