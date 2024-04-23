On Saturday, April 27, festivities for the French Cultural Centre’s MapleFest will be taking place in Stuart Park and on Water Street, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

On Saturday, April 27, festivities for the French Cultural Centre’s MapleFest will be taking place in Stuart Park and on Water Street, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For information about the event, visit kelownamaplefest.com.

To accommodate the event, Water Street between Queensway and Doyle Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic and parking beginning at 6 a.m. until approximately 6 p.m. The roundabouts at Queensway and Doyle Ave., however, will remain open throughout the day. Courtesy towing will be arranged to the City Hall parking lot.

Find up-to-date parking space availability for the Library Plaza Parkade (1360 Ellis Street), Memorial Parkade (1420 Ellis Street) and Chapman Parkade (345 Lawrence Avenue) at kelowna.ca/parking.

For the most up-to-date road work, road closures, and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.