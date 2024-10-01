Posse lead series 2-1

Blake Sittler posted a second straight shutout against the Grizzlies, stopping 29 shots for the Posse. Kayne Van Metre’s first of the playoffs was the winner, while Joshua Roy led with a pair of goals (3). The Posse capitalized twice on the power-play (2-for-4), and shut down the Grizzlies man advantage as their penalty-kill went 4-for-4. Ryder Ponto stopped 10 of 13 shots, then was relieved by Devin Degenstein, who saved 19 of 20 in 40 minutes of action.