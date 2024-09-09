As plans for the North Gateway revitalization – particularly at the South Okanagan Events Centre complex - move ahead, staff are recommending a proposal to find an official sponsor of the centre.

“Issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the naming rights of the South Okanagan Events Centre represents a strategic opportunity to generate revenue and forge long-term partnerships that align with the future vision of the area,” says Kelsey Johnson, the City’s director of community services. “We have seen tremendous growth and success over the last couple of years, as we attract marquee events to the SOEC, and this a chance to showcase our vision for the future and build stronger partnerships.”

The proposal is on the agenda for the September 10th Council meeting.

Staff is recommending the issuing of an RFP and notes these arrangements can range from five to 20 years in length. In the report to council, the suggested minimum bid requirement is set at $150,000 per year for a term of up to 10 years to be made in equal instalments.

“The SOEC is the region’s premier sports and entertainment venue and, when combined with the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, the community centre and the Cleland Theatre, offers more than 95,000 square feet of space,” says Johnson. “The naming rights offer a unique opportunity for sponsorship in a fast-growing region and provides support for future growth.”

Proposal submissions will be evaluated by the City and the City may choose to enter into negotiations with the top ranked respondent. A recommendation for award will be made to Council, and upon receiving subsequent approval by Council, the City will enter into a Facility Naming Rights Agreement with the successful proponent in 2025.

The full report can be found at https://www.penticton.ca/agendas