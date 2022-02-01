The BC Wildfire Service will be supporting Westbank First Nations in conducting an ongoing cultural and prescribed burn project covering up to 86 hectares, about 10 kilometres southeast of Kelowna.

The target area for this year’s burn will be approximately 41 hectares.

Smoke may be visible from Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country, and to motorists travelling along Highway 33 E.

The exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as March 3, 2025, until the beginning of April. Burning will only proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though smoke may also linger in the following days.

Key goals of this prescribed burn include:

Improve public safety through a reduction in fuel loading (standing and surface fuel) within the wildland urban interface (WUI).

Reduce build-up of dead grass, increasing the productivity of traditional foods and improving winter grazing for wildlife

Helping to restore forest health and a properly functioning ecosystem

Provide cross training opportunities between BCWS and Westbank First Nations

Fire is a normal and natural process in many of B.C.’s ecosystems. The BC Wildfire Service works regularly with a range of partners to undertake fuel management activities (including the use of controlled burns), to help reduce the severity of future wildfires and related threats to communities. These projects are carefully planned and only go ahead at the right times and under the right conditions to ensure community and practitioner safety.

Visit the BC Wildfire Service Cultural and prescribed fire webpage for more information.