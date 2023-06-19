The Pow Wow Between the Lakes is returning to the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) from July 18 to 20, bringing together Indigenous communities and visitors for a powerful celebration of culture, dance and tradition.

After a year of remembrance following the passing of Grandma Grace, beloved matriarch whose wisdom and guidance helped shape the event, organizers are honored to Bring the Pow Wow back to Penticton. The three day gathering will feature competitive drumming and dancing, cultural demonstrations and opportunities for all to experience the deep traditions and connections of Indigenous people from across the region and beyond.

“We are excited to welcome everyone back to the Pow Wow Between the Lakes”, said Kristine Jack, Society Director. “ The event has always been about celebrating our culture, strengthening our communities and sharing traditions, and this year’s gathering will be especially meaningful”.

Hosted in Partnership with the City of Penticton, the Pow Wow Between the Lakes provides a space for reconciliation, learning, and celebration, welcoming Indigenous and non-Indigenous guests to witness the beauty and resilience of First Nations traditions.

“Pow Wow Between the Lakes is a vibrant and important celebration that brings people together in the spirit of culture and community,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “The City of Penticton is proud to once again host this incredible event and we welcome all to come and experience the traditions, music and dance that make it so special.”

Tickets are available February 21 at the South Okanagan Events Centre or by clicking here .

For vendor and volunteer information please reach out to: Vendors: fscs.vendors@gmail.com; Volunteers: fscs.volunteers@gmail.com. For general information, please contact: fourseasonsculturalsociety@gmail.com.

Further details, including vendor applications and a full schedule, will be released in the coming months.