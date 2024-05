Power has now been restored to the almost 3,000 BC Hydro without power late Thursday morning (May 16, 2024).

BC Hydro says the outage was caused by a bird contacting their wires.

_________________________

ORIGINAL STORY (12:50PM)

BC Hydro crews are said to be investigating a power outage for 2,719 customers stretching from Summerland to West Kelowna.

The power outage is said to have happened at 11:25am according to BC Hydro.

No update has been given for when the power could be restored.