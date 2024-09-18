The District of Summerland will start the Prairie Valley Road improvements project this week, starting September 18th.

The construction will continue until late fall and then begin again in the spring of 2025.

Working hours will be between 7:00am – 6:00pm from Monday to Friday and, as required, 9:00am – 5:00pm on Saturdays.

It is expected that during this project there will be traffic disruptions and delays. There will be a detour route for passenger vehicles and vehicles under 5 tonnes along Dale Meadows Road. Local traffic and commercial vehicles will continue to use Prairie Valley Road with delays up to 10 minutes. The contractor and traffic control persons will advise the best route to access properties inside the work zone as the project progresses.

This year’s portion of the project will include replacement of watermains, drainage and a new multi-use pathway between Morrow Avenue and Haddrell Avenue.

The full construction project includes road reconstruction of approximately 1.2km of collector road between Morrow Avenue and Cartwright Avenue along Prairie Valley Road. The construction will include two full travel lanes and a multi-use pathway. Underground infrastructure upgrades include the replacement of a watermain from the 1930s.