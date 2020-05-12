If you’re interested in potentially running in the upcoming by-election, a pre-candidate workshop is scheduled for Today (February 4, 2025).

The session will be at 5 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.

This is a good opportunity to learn more about the role of an elected official and a chance to ask questions of staff. It’s also an opportunity to experience what it might be like to sit at the Council table.

Candidate nomination packages are now available at City Hall from the chief election officer or by downloading it online at the City’s website.

Completed nomination packages will be accepted at City Hall between 9 a.m. on February 18 to 4 p.m. on February 28. Submitted nomination package will be posted on the City’s website.

For more information or to download a nomination package, go to https://www.penticton.ca/elections.