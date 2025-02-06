Preliminary work to prepare for the new roundabout at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and 39th Avenue is scheduled to begin next week.

BC Hydro crews are scheduled to start pole relocation work the week of February 10, continuing through to February 21. This work is necessary to accommodate upcoming roundabout construction, which is scheduled to begin in March.

During pole relocation work, a single-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect. Drivers should expect minor delays while work is underway, drive with caution through the construction zone, and give extra space to roadside workers.

Once the project is complete in fall 2025, the community will benefit from a roundabout, new street lighting, a pedestrian-controlled lighted crosswalk, anti-skid pavement to address downhill speeds and drainage and sanitary improvements.

The City also reminds pedestrians and drivers that road safety is a shared responsibility. Pedestrians should always use crosswalks, follow traffic signals, and wear reflective clothing, especially in low-light conditions.

Drivers should remain aware of their surroundings, yield to pedestrians, and adhere to speed limits.

More information about the roundabout construction will be shared in advance of construction.