District crews have isolated the water main break which occurred on May 27 and are now working on restoring water service to the community.

Due to the depressurization of the trunk main, a precautionary boil water notice is being issued for the community of Peachland. This notice will remain in effect until two negative bacteriological samples are returned.

Precautionary Measures: Bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for drinking, making ice, cooking, washing food or brushing teeth.

For further details, please contact the Public Works Department at 240-767-2647. Your patience is appreciated as we work to ensure the safety of our water supply.