The Shuswap Emergency Program wants to alert residents and visitors to the area to the possibility of a severe rainstorm moving through the Shuswap, especially in the North Shuswap, from March 26 to 29.

The rain, combined with the possible increase in the snowmelt that may occur, is prompting SEP to issue this precautionary information.

There is increased risk of landslides or flooding in the areas affected by wildfires in the Shuswap over the past five years. Intense rain, or rain combined with snowmelt, in these affected areas can trigger debris flows and debris floods that could threaten public safety and property.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement that indicates conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms from now until Saturday evening, March 29.

What should you do

Make an emergency plan. Prepare a 72-hour emergency kit with supplies. Information is available at PreparedBC.

Personally monitor weather forecasts to see if your area may be facing an intense rainstorm.

Landslides can happen quickly and without warning. If you are living in an area impacted by wildfire and are concerned about the potential for heavy rain, consider leaving the area until the storm threat has passed.

If you see or hear a landslide, if may be too late to evacuate. Get to the safest place in a building, which is on the highest level. Avoid basements.

If the situation is an emergency, call 911.

Prepare for power outages due to high winds or trees falling on power lines.

Avoid going near streams, creeks or other watercourses, due to the potential for sudden increases in stream flows.

Do not go boating on local lakes or rivers.

If you observe any of these signs, get to safety:

An abrupt increase or decrease in a stream flow.

A change in water colour in a stream or creek to a muddy brown.

trees cracking or breaking.

Shaking ground.

loud noises like trees falling or a roar like a train.

Once you are safe, please report this information to the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness at 1-800-663-3456.

Information on landslide preparedness is available from PreparedBC.

Thunderstorm outlooks are available from Environment Canada.