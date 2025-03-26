The Shuswap Emergency Program wants to alert residents and visitors to the area to the possibility of a severe rainstorm moving through the Shuswap, especially in the North Shuswap, from March 26 to 29.
The rain, combined with the possible increase in the snowmelt that may occur, is prompting SEP to issue this precautionary information.
There is increased risk of landslides or flooding in the areas affected by wildfires in the Shuswap over the past five years. Intense rain, or rain combined with snowmelt, in these affected areas can trigger debris flows and debris floods that could threaten public safety and property.
Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement that indicates conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms from now until Saturday evening, March 29.
What should you do
If you observe any of these signs, get to safety:
Once you are safe, please report this information to the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness at 1-800-663-3456.
Information on landslide preparedness is available from PreparedBC.
Thunderstorm outlooks are available from Environment Canada.