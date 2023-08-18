On Saturday, March 22, 2025, eligible voters within the proposed municipality of Okanagan Falls were asked to vote on incorporating Okanagan Falls as a municipality.

DETERMINATION OF PRELIMINARY ASSENT VOTING RESULTS

“Are you in favour of incorporating Okanagan Falls as a municipality?”

March 22, 2025

YES NO Advance Voting Opportunity: Wednesday, March 12, 2025, 101 Martin Street, Penticton, B.C. 54 50 Mail-In Ballots 29 10 General Voting Day, March 22, 2025 Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre, 1141 Cedar Street, Okanagan Falls, B.C. 505 452 TOTAL NUMBER OF VALID VOTES CAST 588 512

This determination of preliminary assent voting was made by the Chief Election Officer on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 9:06 pm and is based on ballot accounts as prepared by the Chief Election Officer.

The declaration of official results is anticipated on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.