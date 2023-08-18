On Saturday, March 22, 2025, eligible voters within the proposed municipality of Okanagan Falls were asked to vote on incorporating Okanagan Falls as a municipality.
DETERMINATION OF PRELIMINARY ASSENT VOTING RESULTS
“Are you in favour of incorporating Okanagan Falls as a municipality?”
March 22, 2025
|
|
YES
|
NO
|
Advance Voting Opportunity: Wednesday, March 12, 2025, 101 Martin Street, Penticton, B.C.
|
54
|
50
|
Mail-In Ballots
|
29
|
10
|
General Voting Day, March 22, 2025
Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre, 1141 Cedar Street, Okanagan Falls, B.C.
|
505
|
452
|
TOTAL NUMBER OF VALID VOTES CAST
|
588
|
512
This determination of preliminary assent voting was made by the Chief Election Officer on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 9:06 pm and is based on ballot accounts as prepared by the Chief Election Officer.
The declaration of official results is anticipated on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.