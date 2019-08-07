The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) will be supporting BC Parks in conducting a prescribed burn covering up to 7.6 hectares in Ellison Provincial Park, approximately 3 kilometres southwest of Vernon.

Smoke may be visible from Vernon, Okanagan Indian Band, Lake Country, and surrounding areas.

The exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as Tuesday Mar 18, 2025. Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though smoke may also linger in the following days.

This prescribed burn is part of the ongoing work being done for a long-term Wildfire Risk Reduction (WRR) project in the park. The primary goal of WRR projects is to remove forest fuels to reduce the long-term risk and intensity of wildfire.

The Cultural Burning and Prescribed Fire Youtube is an excellent resource to learn more about prescribed and cultural fire.

Fire is a normal and natural process in many of B.C.’s ecosystems. The BC Wildfire Service works regularly with a range of partners to undertake fuel management activities (including the use of controlled burns), to help reduce the severity of future wildfires and related threats to communities. These projects are carefully planned and only go ahead at the right times and under the right conditions to ensure community and practitioner safety.