The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) will be supporting the District of Lake Country and the Lake Country Fire Department in conducting a prescribed burn covering up to 3.81 hectares in the Jack Seaton Park area of the Kamloops Fire Centre, about four kilometres northwest of Winfield.

Smoke may be visible from Winfield and surrounding areas, as well as across Okanagan Lake, and to motorists travelling along Highway 97.

The exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as Wednesday Mar 19, 2025. Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though smoke may also linger in the following days.

Key goals of this prescribed burn include:

returning a natural and necessary process to the land base

removing forest fuels to reduce the long-term risk of wildfire

provide cross-training opportunities between BCWS, District of Lake Country and Lake Country Fire Department

Fire is a normal and natural process in many of B.C.’s ecosystems. The BC Wildfire Service works regularly with a range of partners to undertake fuel management activities (including the use of controlled burns), to help reduce the severity of future wildfires and related threats to communities. These projects are carefully planned and only go ahead at the right times and under the right conditions to ensure community and practitioner safety.

Visit the BC Wildfire Service Cultural and prescribed fire webpage for more information