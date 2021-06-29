The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) will be supporting Vernon Fire Rescue Services in conducting a prescribed burn covering up to seven hectares in the Longacre Drive and Apollo Road area, located within the City of Vernon.

Smoke may be visible within the City of Vernon and surrounding areas.

The exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025. Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though smoke may also linger in the following days.

Key goals of this prescribed burn include an ongoing effort to reduce wildfire risk in the community as well as an opportunity for cross training between the Vernon Fire Zone (BCWS) and the Vernon Fire Rescue Services.

Fire is a normal and natural process in many of B.C.’s ecosystems. The BC Wildfire Service works regularly with a range of partners to undertake fuel management activities (including the use of controlled burns), to help reduce the severity of future wildfires and related threats to communities. These projects are carefully planned and only go ahead at the right times and under the right conditions to ensure community and practitioner safety.

Visit the BC Wildfire Service Cultural and prescribed fire webpage for more information.