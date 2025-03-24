Beginning Monday, March 24, Matcon Construction will begin work on Anders Road for active transportation improvements, requiring modified traffic patterns.

Matcon Construction is set to complete stormwater upgrades, install a bike lane and a sidewalk and add street lighting on Anders Road from the roundabout on Boucherie Road to just past Anders Park.

Crews are scheduled to perform work from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays until the end of June.

The work will be completed in three sections on Anders Road:

· Section 1 – Anticipated March 24 to mid-April: From the Anders and Olalla Road intersection to the new Fire Hall #32.

· Traffic pattern changes: Single-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in place.

· Section 2 – Anticipated mid-April to mid-May: From the roundabout on Boucherie Road to Teal Road.

· Road closure: This section will be closed and detour routes will be in effect via Teal Road and Skyline Road.

· Section 3 – Anticipated mid-May to end of June: Teal Road to Lakeview Village

· Traffic pattern changes: Single-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in place.

We will provide residents and motorists with advance notice when traffic patterns change and work moves to the next section.

Boucherie Road will remain open to through traffic and Lakeview Village businesses and residences will remain accessible during all sections of construction.

On Anders Road, traffic controls will be in place, including reduced speeds. The City will ensure the contractor maintains traffic flows during peak periods.

Outside of construction hours, the road will be open to through traffic and work is not scheduled during holidays or weekends. Pedestrian, cyclist, transit and emergency services access will be maintained at all times.

Please note the construction schedule is subject to weather conditions, contractor schedule changes and other factors.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time when driving through this area. For the safety of crews and residents in the area, please drive with caution through construction zones, give extra space for roadside workers, and follow directions of traffic-control personnel.

Although this work is being performed by a private contractor, it affects municipal roadways and the City of West Kelowna thanks motorists, area residents and area businesses for their patience and understanding while the work is conducted safely and as quickly as possible.

For more information, please contact Matcon Construction at data@matcongroup.com or 250-769-0252.