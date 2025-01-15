The Choose to Move program, designed to help older adults increase their activity levels, is returning to the YMCA of Southern Interior BC. Choose to Move is a three-month choice-based group facilitation program that guides participants in creating a healthy routine.

This free and flexible program is for older adults who are seeking support and motivation to get active—regardless of ability.

“The program was extremely fun and very informative; I couldn’t wait for our next class!” says Melanie Faulkenham, a former Choose to Move participant. “I was able to move at my own pace. I surprised myself that I could exercise, and I absolutely loved it! My awesome coaches made me feel completely at ease and helped me with my body, mind, and soul.”

Choose to Move values the unique individuality of each participant. Participants will have a one-on-one session with an experienced activity coach who will help them develop a personalized physical activity plan based on their preferences and abilities. Additionally, participants will join a group of peers for eight engaging group meetings, where they can share their goals, maintain accountability, and explore various health and wellness topics together.

Joanie Sims Gould, the Executive Director of the Active Aging Society and a researcher from the University of British Columbia team that developed Choose to Move, highlights the program’s distinctiveness.

"Choose to Move isn’t just about getting active or making friends,” says Joanie Sims Gould. “It’s about empowering people with the tools to take charge of their health and well-being. It is a free, flexible, and sustainable approach that is tailored to each participant’s lifestyle, preferences, and needs, whether they are 55 or 95.”

Participants will receive access to YMCA facilities for the duration of the program. Those interested are encouraged to register for an upcoming information session.

Event: Choose to Move Information Session

Cost: Free to the community + free access to Y-operated facilities during program

Location: Kelowna Family Y

Information Session Date and Time:

• Friday, January 31, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

• Friday, February 7, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

To Register for the Information Session:

Learn more about the program at ymcasibc.ca/choosetomove. To register for an information session, please contact Adriane Long at 250-491-9622 ext. 224 or adriane.long@ymcasibc.ca.

To qualify, participants must be inactive (achieving less than 150 minutes of moderate-vigorous physical activity per week) and looking to add more regular exercise into their lives.