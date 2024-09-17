Crews are advancing construction of curbing, line painting and multi-use pathway work and will soon open the roundabout on Shannon Lake Road as part of the Active Transportation Corridor Project.

Bulk water station one-day closure



Final curb installation work at the Bulk Filling Station is scheduled to occur on Wednesday, Sept. 18. During this time, the Bulk Filling Station will temporarily close to accommodate crews and equipment. Residents are encouraged to plan their water needs in advance and use the filling station prior to the temporary one-day closure.

Roundabout scheduled to open

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, crews will open the roundabout to through traffic. Motorists are advised to follow all posted speed limits and signage and travel through the area with caution as drivers adapt to the new traffic pattern changes.

Single-lane alternating traffic patterns

As a result of opening up the roundabout, traffic patterns will be changing to single-lane alternating traffic on Shannon Lake Road from Shannon Ridge Drive to Swite Road, weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. as crews continue work on Phase 3 of the project to complete multi-use pathway, stormwater, streetlighting and roadway upgrades.

An intermittent single-lane alternating traffic pattern will also be in effect on Shannon Lake Road from Shannon Way to Asquith Road, weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to complete remaining works along Phase 1 of the project.

Motorists are advised to leave extra time to get where they need to go. The single-lane alternating traffic pattern is necessary to allow crews to work as quickly as possible while ensuring public and crew safety.

Upcoming work

In the coming weeks, crews will shift to paving the remaining section of the multi-use pathway from Shannon Ridge Drive to the roundabout. They will also install streetlighting, a pedestrian-activated crosswalk and complete landscaping.

Please note the construction schedule is subject to weather conditions, contractor schedule changes, and other factors.

The City of West Kelowna thanks residents and businesses for their patience and understanding while crews work to complete infrastructure upgrades and create an active transportation corridor along Shannon Lake Road.

Plan your commute – Shannon Lake Road Active Transportation Corridor Project

More information:

For more details about the Shannon Lake Road Active Transportation Corridor Project, visit OurWK.ca/shannonlake