Water service will be interrupted on Saturday, April 12 between 9 am and 5 pm. Once water service is restored, properties may experience air, discoloured water or sediment in service lines. Property owners are advised to run cold taps until conditions improve.



A precautionary Boil Water Notice will be instituted beginning April 12 and remaining until two consecutive negative bacteriological samples are returned. During this time, please bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using for drinking, making ice, cooking, washing food or brushing teeth. When testing results indicate the system is working appropriately, the boil water notice will be lifted.



For concerns, please contact TwinCon Enterprises at 250-488-7239.

Water service will be disrupted for properties between 5th and 6th Street along Waldo Way with a precautionary Boil Water Notice put in place beginning Monday, April 14 as the contractor connects the new Peachland Senior’s Support Society’s (PSSS) Phase 2 building to the municipal water system.

In order to complete this critical step, the watermain along Waldo Way between 5th Street and 6th Street will be shutdown on Monday, April 14 between 8 am and 4 pm. Properties that will be impacted are 5684 to 5736 Beach Avenue, including the Historic Schoolhouse, 4441 and 4451 5th Street, the Residences PSSS - Phase I (4445 6th Street), and the Peachland Community Centre, 4450 6th Street.



Once water service is restored, properties may experience air, discoloured water or sediment in service lines. Property owners are advised to run cold taps until conditions improve.



A precautionary Boil Water Notice will be instituted beginning April 14 and remain in place until two consecutive negative bacteriological samples are returned. During this time, bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using for drinking, making ice, cooking, washing food or brushing teeth. When testing results indicate the system is working appropriately, the boil water notice will be lifted.



Waldo Way will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians during this construction. Please use Beach Avenue as an alternative route.



For concerns, please contact VanMar Constructors at 604-882-0700.