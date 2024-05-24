Property Tax Notices from the City of Penticton will start arriving in mailboxes next week and residents are reminded of an important change as to when taxes are due.

As a result of changes in provincial legislation, property taxes will now be due the first business day in July, which is July 2 this year.

Notices can also be accessed through MyCity if you have an account.

If you have not received your Property Tax Notice by June 3rd, contact the City of Penticton Property Tax Department at 250-490-2485 or tax.clerk@penticton.ca

To help property owners pay their property taxes, there are several options available to make payments:

· Pay online through your financial institution with either online or telephone banking services (allow 3-5 business days for the City to receive your payment).

· You can pay online with your credit card or in-person with Visa or MasterCard (applicable surcharges will be applied).

· Write a cheque, that you can send by mail, courier or put it in the drop box outside City Hall. Payments must be received by July 2nd, postmarks do not apply.

· And if you want to avoid lineups, signiup for pre-authorized payments for utilities and property taxes.

· If you prefer pay in person, City Hall is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

In addition to payment, eligible homeowners are reminded to claim their Homeowner Grant by July 2. All Homeowner Grant applications must be submitted online or by phone directly to the Province of British Columbia. For more information on the Provincial Homeowner Grant application process, visit gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant or call 1-888-355-2700 to speak with a live agent.

If you’re unable to pay your property taxes this year, you may qualify for a property tax deferment through the provincial government programs. For more details, go to https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/taxes/property-taxes/annual-property-tax/defer-taxes

For more information on City of Penticton property taxes, please visit: https://www.Penticton.ca/taxes