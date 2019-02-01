With the success of a made-in-Penticton solution, Council is being asked to consider extending the temporary winter shelter and to seek funding from the provincial government.

“Working with 100 More Homes, BC Housing, Interior Health, Penticton and Area Overdose Prevention Society, local businesses and other partners, we have created a model that ensured shelter residents received the care they need and that a safety plan provided support for neighbours,” says Julie Czeck, the City’s director of public safety and partnerships. “Based on the successes so far and the challenge of managing 40 individuals back into street homelessness, staff are recommending the extension of the Temporary Winter Shelter for one year. All the components of the current shelter, including its operating model and the accompanying Safety and Security Plan, that have led to success would remain the same and in effect throughout the one-year extension.”

A report on the matter is part of the agenda for the Council meeting of March 4. Also, staff are recommending discussions on the extended time period be sent to the Public Safety Advisory Committee for comment if funding is available.

The report notes the shelter, operated by Penticton and Area Overdose Prevention Society and funded by BC Housing, opened in mid-November 2024 and has seen all 40 beds full on a consistent basis. The City is the leaseholder of the property.

Data from an interim report presented to Council earlier this month, showed the shelter has supported over 65 unique individuals and 11 individuals have been successfully housed in market, supported housing, or assisted living. Additionally, the operation has led to numerous other significant health outcomes beyond housing including access to wound care services, mental health and substance use connections, opioid antagonist treatment and commitment to further care.

If Council supports the idea of extending the temporary winter shelter, staff will engage with the province to explore what operating funding options are available. Should funding be available, staff will bring back information back to Council before a final decision is made on renewing the Temporary Use Permit for the shelter.

The full report is available at https://www.penticton.ca/agendas