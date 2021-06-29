The Okanagan fruit industry has faced significant challenges in recent years due to extreme weather conditions.

Record-breaking cold snaps and heat waves have caused widespread crop damage, prompting the province to launch new funding aimed at helping tree-fruit growers protect their orchards against climate extremes.

The new $5-million Tree Fruit Climate Resiliency program will fund things like protective covers, heaters and wind machines to help during periods of extreme cold, as well as canopy sprinklers and shade protection to help ward off the effects of extreme heat.

Additionally, the program encourages applications for innovative projects that enhance the industry’s overall resilience.

"Growers know what they need and this fund is available for them to put into place their best defence as we face these challenges," agricultural minister Lana Popham told Phil Johnson on the Early Edition. "This [fund] is simply for your suit of armour you need as these events happen."

Popham said growers can jointly apply for a project which benefits more than one producer, such as a wind machine that could be used on multiple properties.

The money was welcomed by Jealous Fruits CEO David Geen.

"As one of B.C.'s largest cherry producers, we are seeing an increasingly volatile climate stretching the ability of growers to adapt," he said in a news release.

"Climate mitigation strategies, such as frost-control materials, installation of wind machines, and researching and developing hardier genetics and varieties can all contribute to a more stable cherry industry."