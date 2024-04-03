The province has announced a $500,000 grant from the Active Transportation Infrastructure program towards the final section of the Lake to Lake bike route.

The complete cycling route is estimated to cost up to $8 million. This estimate includes all costs associated with the separated bike lanes, intersection and sidewalk improvements, as well as storm system alterations along the route. Of this, the provincial and federal governments have provided a total of $5.4 million to date (as of April 2024).

The City has now received $1 million from the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (CERIP), $1 million from two B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure grants, $840,000 from Infrastructure Canada's Active Transportation Fund, and $750,000 from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF). The City also used $1.8 million from the Canada Community-Building Fund to offset the costs of the project. The project is also eligible to benefit from the Roads & Highways Development Cost Charges Reserve, which will contribute approximately $500,000 to the route