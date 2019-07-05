After attending the Save Our Streets forum last week, Mayor Julius Bloomfield says it reinforced the need to tackle the root causes of the challenges faced by communities.

“There was a long list of panelists and whether they were business leaders, from the justice side or somewhere on the political spectrum, there was a common call to see an improved focus on not just the symptoms we see on our streets but dealing with the underlying issues causing the problems,” says Bloomfield.

Speakers at the forum included former Attorney General Wally Oppal, the commanding officer of the RCMP in B.C., and the chiefs of police for Surrey and Vancouver and Marshall Smith, the former chief of staff to the Alberta premier.

Bloomfield notes that many of the preventative measures that were discussed are being implemented in Penticton and there was a frank exchange of ideas on what is working and what isn’t.

While awaiting the release of white papers from organizers, the mayor notes it was a chance to put local issues on the provincial agenda.

“This was an excellent opportunity to meet other mayors and elected officials, to talk one-on-one with experts and also to meet Terry Yung, the minister of state for community safety and integrated services. We had a positive talk and he’s accepted our offer to visit Penticton soon so we can continue these conversations,” says Bloomfield.

Councillors Campbell Watt and Helena Konanz attended the forum via video link.

The cost of trip, which includes one staff member, was $1,500.