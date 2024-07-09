As of June 9, a Public Notice that was issued for several beaches along Okanagan Lake in Vernon has been rescinded and beaches have been reopened to the public.

Results from water quality testing at Kin Beach and Paddlewheel Park indicate bacterial levels are low and back within the acceptable range set in the Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality.

A water quality advisory remains in place for Lakeshore Park. Bacterial levels are considered acceptable; however, swimming is not recommended at this time. The City will continue to monitor the water quality and will provide information as it becomes available.

For more information regarding beach water quality, and a list of all beach advisories and closures in the Okanagan and surrounding area, please visit the Interior Health Authority’s website at: Beach Advisories (interiorhealth.ca) or Public Beaches | Environmental & Seasonal Health | IH (interiorhealth.ca)