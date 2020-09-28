The first meeting of the newly-formed Public Safety Advisory Committee is set for February 26, 2025.

“We are excited to get working with the community members who have been appointed to the committee and who will bring unique perspectives to the work,” says Julie Czeck, the City’s director of public safety and partnerships. “We all have a shared goal of creating a safe and resilient community and the input from the committee will be invaluable as we move forward.”

More than 40 applications were received to serve on the committee. Council changed the original terms of reference to allow for 11 members and they are:

· Tia Carlesimo

· Loki Croft

· Cheyanne Fath

· Cherry Fernandez

· Scott Jacobsen

· Jeff Leonard

· Michael Magnusson

· Heather Montgomery

· James Palanio

· Alex Waddington

· Holly Wakeman

The Public Safety Advisory Committee will make recommendations to Council on public safety issues within the community, including:

· Provide input on matters referred to the Committee by Council which may include (but not limited to) current and emerging public safety issues related to: residential safety; business safety; public nuisance matters; graffiti and vandalism; traffic safety; and enhancing public safety and community well-being.

· Advise on the creation and implementation of the Community Safety and Well-being Plan;

Council also changed the original terms of reference to have two non-voting Council representatives, and appointed Councillors Campbell Watt and Ryan Graham to the roles.

The first meeting is set for February 26 at 3 p.m. at City Hall in Committee Room A or via Zoom.

For more information on Council Committees, including live Zoom links for meetings, go to www.penticton.ca/committees