Created in 2016, the annual exhibit is a year-long outdoor showcasing of original sculptures. The sculptures are owned by the artists and are provided on loan to the City for one year.

“This annual program enhances the vibrancy and connectivity of our downtown,” said Joanne Malar, Manager of Recreation, Arts and Culture. “We look forward to the unique creations each year while supporting accessible art that transforms public spaces. Everyone is welcome to explore the sculptures and encouraged to watch for other opportunities to get involved with this exhibit. Stay tuned for Peoples Choice Awards voting details for this year’s exhibit and an Artist Talk and Forum in the coming months.”

This year’s exhibit showcases artists from around British Columbia and will be on display now through to April 2025. A virtual walking app with additional information about the artists and their art is also available at www.penticton.ca/publicart.