CMHA Kelowna is encouraging Central Okanagan locals to push for better mental health by participating in a fitness-based mental health initiative, The Push-Up Challenge .

The February event has participants taking on 2,000 push-ups, representing the ~2,000 lives lost to suicide each day, worldwide. The event begins on February 11th and runs for 18 days.

“The Push-Up Challenge is a terrific event that is more than just a physical challenge; it’s a powerful way to bring our community together to raise awareness and support mental health,” said CMHA Kelowna CEO, Mike Gawliuk. “By participating, individuals not only challenge themselves but also contribute to a collective effort to break the stigma surrounding mental health. Every push-up, conversation started, and dollar raised can make an impactful difference in someone’s life.”

The Push-Up Challenge is a free event, and fundraising is optional. Participants can choose to fundraise and support the Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna’s programs, services, and initiatives in their community.

Participants of all ages and abilities will do push-ups while learning about mental health, with the number of daily push-ups changing to reflect a vital mental health fact. Alternatives to push-ups are also encouraged, such as sit-ups, squats, or other exercises. Progress can be tracked through a dedicated app which allows you to easily fundraise and see how your friends, family, or co-workers are doing with the event.

2025 marks the second time the event will take place in Canada, run by the Canadian Mental Health Association. Last year saw over 49,000 Canadians challenge themselves to complete 2,000 push-ups and raise an incredible $2.4 million.

You can register for the Push-Up Challenge as an individual, a team, or get your workplace, club, gym, or school involved at www.thepushupchallenge.ca.