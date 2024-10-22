The Wilson’s Landing Firefighters Association hosted a very special gift giving ceremony at Station 42 Fire Hall. The Orchard Valley Quilters Guild selected Wilson’s Landing Fire Department to donate quilts to firefighters who lost homes last year in the horrific wildfire that ripped through the communities along Westside Road. These beautiful creations were recently on display at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

“It was our pleasure to donate quilts to the firefighters,” said Shirley Fox, President of the Orchard Valley Quilters Guild. “From our hands to yours, the quilts are our way of giving each recipient an everlasting hug! Thank you for your community service!”

The appreciative recipients were able to view over 30 quilts and pick their favourite, chat with the quilters and learn more about the time, design and countless hours of effort that went into the completion of the quilts. Everyone was thrilled with these very generous gifts and beautiful creations.

“On behalf of the firefighters, we want to extend our sincere appreciation for the time, effort and talent shown by the members of the Guild,” says Marianne Dahl, Vice President of the Wilson’s Landing Firefighters Association. “All of the firefighters are very grateful for this wonderful gift of warmth, community spirit and giving that will be treasured for years to come by all the families who received them.”

The ceremony followed the first Annual General Meeting for the Wilson’s Landing Firefighters Association which formed shortly after the wildfires last year.

The Guild is also donating to other community members who experienced a total loss in West Kelowna and other communities.

About Orchard Valley Quilters Guild:

Founded in 1982, the Guild offers a place and time for the exchange of ideas, the fostering of friendships and the camaraderie found in the practice of diverse quilting techniques. The OVQG supports traditional quilting, art quilts, fiber art and quilst made with hand embroidery and applique. More info at: http://kelownaquilts.com