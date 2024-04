A section of the Okanagan Rail Trail between Dilworth Drive and McCurdy Road will be closed Thursday April 4th between 7am and approximately 1pm.

A section of the Okanagan Rail Trail between Dilworth Drive and McCurdy Road will be closed Thursday April 4th between 7am and approximately 1pm. Cyclists and pedestrians are advised to take alternate routes.

Signage will be posted advising cyclists and pedestrians of the closure.



The trail is being closed so heavy equipment can safely access the area.