A section of the Okanagan Rail Trail between Richter Street and Gordon Drive will be closed starting Tuesday, April 16 at 8am through to Thursday April 25. Cyclists and pedestrians are advised to use Clement Avenue as an alternate route.

Fencing will be in place and signage will be posted advising cyclists and pedestrians of the closure.

The trail is being closed for routine maintenance of OS4, the outdoor sheltering site.

The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience.