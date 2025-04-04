The Rail Trail partners—Splatsin te Secwépemc, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), and the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO)— are excited to announce that two more sections of the Splatsin te Secwépemc/Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail have been completed, and construction is now proceeding on the next section of trail between Sicamous and Armstrong.

Since 2015, trail partners have been collaborating to develop the 50-kilometre greenway for walking and cycling. This scenic trail connects the communities of Sicamous, CSRD Electoral Area E, RDNO Electoral Area F, Enderby, Splatsin, the Township of Spallumcheen, and Armstrong. It will eventually link to Vernon, Kelowna, and greenway trail initiatives linking all the way south to Osoyoos.

Recently completed sections include those between km 0.5 and km 4.4 from Sicamous and km 49.15 and km 50.15 into Armstrong. The Armstrong section is open for use, while access to the Sicamous section is restricted due to the Bruhn Bridge construction and limited trailhead parking on the west side of the Sicamous Narrows.

Construction of the next section of trail between km 4.4 and km 14.8 along Mara Lake south of Sicamous was recently awarded to Skwlax Resource Management Ltd. Construction on this section began earlier this week and is expected to take six weeks. The general scope of work will include erosion control, environmental works, culvert and drainage improvements, preparation and installation of the trail surface, fencing, crossing improvements, signage, and landscaping restoration.

Flood erosion repairs are required but will not be completed until later this year. Detailed design for the 12 erosion locations have been sent for provincial environmental review. This work is required to take place during low water at specific times when fish habitat will not be disturbed.

Longer work hours are expected between 3 pm and 10 pm to take advantage of access around Bruhn Bridge closures and still meet the construction timeline. Residents along Old Spallumcheen Road should use caution. Construction equipment will be accessing the site from the Sicamous section of the rail trail.

Yucwmenlúcwu (Caretakers of the Land) from Splatsin Development Corporation are overseeing the project with Lawson Engineering Ltd. providing engineering design and construction services.

A funding contribution from the Federal Housing and Infrastructure Canada’s Active Transportation Funding program is supporting the current project work between km 4.4 and km 14. 8.

To stay updated on the progress of the Rail Trail or to donate, visit www.shuswapnorthokanaganrailtrail.ca.