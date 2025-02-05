Since its inception in 2016, RBC Training Ground has helped 21 program alumni reach the Olympic Games, 12 of whom have brought home medals for Team Canada. Most recently, 16 program alumni were named to Team Canada for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

At RBC Training Ground’s free qualifying events, athletes aged 14-25 compete in speed, strength, power and endurance testing in front of fifteen National Sport Organization partners.

WHO: Advance and on-site are interviews available with program spokesperson SAM EFFAH and local Olympian and program ambassador ELENA GASKELL (freestyle big air), who encouraging local athletes to take advantage of this unique opportunity. She will also be providing mentorship on-site.

All participants, sport partners and program spokespeople are available to media.

WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday February 16, 2025, 10:30am to approximately 1:00pm, University of British Columbia Okanagan gymnasium, 3211 Athletics Court Kelowna, V1V 1V7

MORE PROGRAM INFORMATION:

The following RBC Training Ground program updates will be implemented in 2025, designed to improve access, remove financial barriers and enhancing representation to better reflect the diversity in Canada’s communities – ensuring that all athletes who want to participate in sport have the opportunity to compete.

● RBC Training Ground Athlete Accelerator – a new funding and support opportunity for RBC Training Ground participants facing financial barriers to high-performance sport.

● RBC Training Ground Women’s Hour – an optional, scheduled participation timeslot at all RBC Training Ground qualifying events reserved for women. Athletes will be able to select this option during the registration process.

This year, the program welcomes two new NSO partners, Biathlon Canada and Field Hockey Canada, as well as returning NSO Ski Jumping Canada back for its second year with the program. RBC Training Ground is proud to have a total of 15 partner sports for the 2025 season. The Top 100 athletes from qualifiers will advance to the National Final and up to 35 RBC Future Olympians will receive funding and resources to further develop in their sport, an increase in total funded athletes from previous years. For details on how to register for RBC Training Ground and for more information, visit RBCTrainingGround.ca.