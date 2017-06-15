On September 19, 2023 , at approximately 11:20 a.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report of a female and her dog causing issues at a gas station located in the 1100-block of Ethel Street.

Officers attended where it was determined an unknown female attacked two store employees and attempted to coerce her dog into biting them. The incident was captured on cell phone video which was provided to police at the time.

The following day on September 20, 2023, the female suspect was arrested for assault and released on an Undertaking scheduled for court at a later date.

On October 30, 2023, RCMP concluded the matter at the request of the victims who added that the female suspect has never returned to the store and that one of the victims no longer resides in the province.

“For reasons unknown, this video only recently surfaced on social media over a year after the incident was reported and investigated by police,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Unit. “In this particular case, when the victims of the offence(s) are no longer interested in pursuing charges, we are obligated to cancel the Undertaking and conclude the matter as is.”