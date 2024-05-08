At approximately 7:00 pm Lake Country RCMP were called to a structure fire at OKGN Market in the 9900 Block of Highway 97.
Upon attendance officers found the building full of smoke and fire inside. Fortunately no one was injured as the building was closed and unoccupied at the time. Lake Country Fire Department attended and put the fire out saving the building. Officers have completed the investigation and have determined the fire was not criminal in nature and there is no risk to the public. Officers remained on scene until a contractor was able to secure the building.