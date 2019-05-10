On February 16, 2025 between 4:00am and 4:30am, the Kelowna RCMP responded to a pair of large structure fires near the intersection of Springfield Road and Dayton Street.

The fires occurred within 30 minutes of each other and caused significant damage to two businesses. They are believed to be suspicious.

Investigators immediately began collecting multiple key pieces of evidence. The RCMP worked diligently with community partners and neighbouring businesses in an effort to identify a suspect.

Through their combined efforts a suspect was identified and on Thursday March 6th, a 40-year-old man, was arrested in Kelowna without incident on other unrelated matters. The suspect remains in custody. Police submitted a report to the BC Prosecution Services for charge assessment.

“This incident was met with an excellent response by our frontline members, who took immediate investigational steps that allowed the Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) to advance the case,” says Sgt. Scott Powrie, Kelowna RCMP CRU. “A great deal of work went into this investigation, with extensive utilization of CCTV footage throughout the neighborhood, enabling investigators to link key pieces of evidence. We would like to thank the neighbouring businesses who shared their surveillance video as it was instrumental in the identification of the suspect.”