On March 4, 2025 just after 5:00 a.m., the Kelowna RCMP responded to a business break and enter in progress in the 1300-block of Ellis Street.

The male suspect had left the scene prior to police arriving, however was located nearby matching the description provided by the complainant.

“Live CCTV footage downtown from the City of Kelowna was also instrumental in assisting officers to locate and arrest this suspect quickly and without incident,” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier Media Relations Officer. “This is another great example of the strong working relationship between the RCMP and the City of Kelowna to target and deter property crime.”

The 27-year-old Kelowna resident also had outstanding warrants for his arrest and has remained in custody since. The male is scheduled to appear in court next on March 10, 2025 in Kelowna.