On January 14, 2025, officers with the Penticton RCMP Crime Reduction Unit located and arrested 33-year-old Seamus Kirby, who was wanted on outstanding warrants. During the arrest, officers discovered a suspected 3D printed firearm in his possession.

Kirby has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences: Possession of a firearm, contrary to section 95(1), possession of a firearm contrary to order, contrary to section 117.01(1).

Photograph: Suspected 3D printed firearm seized by police in Penticton, BC.

Kirby remains in custody pending a court appearance.

“The seizure of this type of weapon is deeply concerning,” says Cpl. Chad Parsons, Penticton’s RCMP Crime Reduction Unit. “We remain committed to actively pursuing individuals who pose a risk to our community.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at (250) 492-4300.