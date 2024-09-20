The Kelowna RCMP arrested an individual on an outstanding warrant on Friday morning on Knox Mountain after a report of suspicious activity.

It is believed this suspect is associated with several calls for service on Knox Mountain and the trail to Paul’s Tomb.

A report of a suspicious male came into police on Friday morning at approximately 8:10am and front-line officers along with members of the Community Safety Unit responded immediately to contain the area using police cruisers and an ATV. Shortly after receiving the call, the male was located at the base of the mountain and was placed into custody without incident.

The male is currently held in Kelowna cells on the strength of the outstanding warrant and officers will be questioning him regarding his intentions on the Knox Mountain trails.

“This is another great example of how our teams worked quickly to detain an individual,” says Cpl Michael Gauthier, RCMP Media Relations Officer. “We thank the public for their assistance in reporting the activity immediately allowing our teams to respond in a timely manner.”