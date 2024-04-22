Kelowna RCMP are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 80-year Kelowna man who has not been seen since April 16.

Family members are concerned for his well-being as the length of time he has been out touch is extremely concerning.

The missing male is described as an elderly, 5’6, Caucasian, with grey hair, green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue shirt and black pants. He was last seen leaving his residence in a dark blue or black 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with a tonneau cover. BCLP 8847BH.

At the family’s request his name will not be released at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.