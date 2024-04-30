On April 28th, 2024 at approximately 10:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection of Government Street and Carmi Avenue for a report of a cyclist being struck by a motor vehicle.

The victim, a woman, who was traveling with a group of fellow cyclists, fell off her bicycle as she traveled south on Government Street at Carmi Avenue. Upon falling off, she was struck by a 2010-2015 model year mid-sized pick-up truck which had a logo on it.

The vehicle did not stop, but rather continued driving south on Government Street.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are reaching out to the public for any witnesses, especially those who may have dash-cam video of the incident.

