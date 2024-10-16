On October 10, 2024, members of Kelowna RCMP’s Community Safety Unit deployed another bait bike in the downtown core. In the early afternoon, officers received notification that the bike was stolen and apprehended the suspect riding the bike in less than 4 minutes.

The suspect was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in January for Theft Under $5,000.

“We are still seeing a decrease in bike thefts overall in the Kelowna/Central Okanagan area, however that does not mean we will slacken our pursuit of targeting bike thieves,” Sgt. Scott Powrie Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit. “This is a community effort; keep locking your bikes and documenting your serial numbers please.”